FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifying: Kylian Mbappe shines as France edge Iceland

PARIS: France striker Kylian Mbappe scored one goal and set up another as the host came from behind to claim a fortunate 2-1 win against Iceland on Tuesday, maintaining its perfect start in FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifying Group D.

The result left Didier Deschamps’s side top of the standings with six points from two games, three clear of Iceland. Ukraine and Azerbaijan have one point each after drawing 1-1 earlier on Tuesday.

Iceland’s Andri Lucas Gudjohnsen thought he had grabbed a dramatic equaliser two minutes from time when he bundled the ball over the line, but VAR cancelled out the goal after replays showed he had pulled Ibrahima Konate’s shirt.

Gudjohnsen had earlier punished a Michael Olise mistake to put Iceland ahead, only for Mbappe to equalise with a penalty to level the score at the break, before laying on Bradley Barcola’s winner just past the hour mark.

France played the last 20 minutes with 10 men after Aurelien Tchouameni was sent off for a reckless challenge, but it held firm to extend a 32-year run in which only Spain has beaten it at home in a World Cup qualifier.

“It was tough during the whole game. We managed to score and that’s the main takeaway tonight,” said Barcola.

“After the break, we sought to play faster to unsettle them. We’ve played our two main rivals in the group; it was important to win,” he added.

France next face Azerbaijan at home on October 10 and Iceland away three days later. Agencies

