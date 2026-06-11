FIFA World Cup Begins Today with Mexico-South Africa Clash Under Blazing Conditions

NEW YORK: The FIFA World Cup will kick off on Thursday under familiar North American summer threats, with extreme heat, high humidity and thunderstorms capable of disrupting matches with little warning. The expanded tournament gets underway with two matches in Mexico. Hosts Mexico will take on South Africa in the opening match in Mexico City on June 12 (12:30 AM IST), while South Korea will face Czechia in Guadalajara later in the day (7:30 AM IST).

The 2026 edition marks a historic milestone for the World Cup. For the first time, 48 teams will compete for football's biggest prize, up from the previous 32-team format. It is also the first World Cup to be jointly hosted by three nations — Mexico, Canada and the United States. Mexico's opening fixture will add another chapter to its rich World Cup history. This will be the eighth time the nation has featured in a tournament-opening match, more than any other country. However, history offers little comfort for the hosts. Despite their frequent appearances in World Cup opener, Mexico have never won an opening match, recording two draws and five defeats in their previous seven such encounters.

While anticipation is building for the month-long football spectacle, weather remains a significant concern. Seasonal forecasts indicate above-normal temperatures across large parts of the United States, while moisture flowing north from the Gulf of Mexico could trigger thunderstorms and severe weather during the opening weeks of the tournament.

Although conditions for individual matches cannot be accurately predicted this far in advance, sports scientists have warned of clear weather-related risks during a summer World Cup spread across Canada, Mexico and the United States.

Experts point to the wet-bulb globe temperature — a measure that combines heat, humidity, sunlight and wind — as the most reliable indicator of heat stress on the human body. According to World Weather Attribution, nearly a quarter of the tournament's matches could be played in conditions exceeding recommended safety limits.

Tournament organisers will closely monitor weather conditions throughout the competition, with extreme heat, oppressive humidity and sudden thunderstorms posing potential challenges for players, officials and spectators alike. Due to severe heat concerns, FIFA has also mandated mandatory three-minute cooling breaks in each half of every match, regardless of the temperature (Agencies)

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