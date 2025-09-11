FIFA World Cup qualifiers: Bolivia shock Brazil

NEW DELHI: Miguel Terceros scored from a penalty in the first half, and Bolivia downed Brazil 1-0 on Tuesday in South American FIFA World Cup qualifying match. Terceros converted in the 45th minute for the Bolivians who defeated Brazil at home for the first time since 2019.

The playoff tournament will involve six nations and will be played in March’s international window to decide the last two spots for the World Cup to be played next year in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Bolivia is aiming to qualify for its fourth World Cup and first since 1994. Agencies

