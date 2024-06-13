FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Fans burst into anger after ‘Qatar rob India’

New Delhi: India’s devastating loss against Qatar has broke the hearts of football fans around the country as it resulted in the country being eliminated from the FIFA WC Qualifiers in the second round.

In the 73rd minute of the match, Qatar’s Youssef Ayman Farahat scored an equalizer in controversial circumstances.

Following the loss Indian football fans took to social media to vent out their frustration and slammed the referee for allowing the unfair goal to Qatar.

“FIFA Rank 34th Qatar, robbed 121nd ranked India of a football world cup qualification with this goal that was noting but blatant #Cheating. They would’ve still qualified without this goal. What a beautiful game indeed @FIFAcom @FIFAWorldCup #QATIND,” said a fan on X.

“Qatar robbed India’s spot for FIFA World Cup by cheating openly It’s clearly visible that ball has crossed the line for a goal-kick but the nasty Qataris pull it back to tuck in. CLEARLY NOT A GOAL...!!!” added another.

“Really heartbreaking . Pathetic decision making that too in the world cup qualifiers,” another post read.

“@FIFAcom Shall not we deserve impartial justice from you. Cancel this goal or cancel the game for sake of fair play .Let the better team win. Won’t you like to check the role of referee,” a user added.

“Absolutely nonsense!!! @FIFAWorldCup @FIFAcom ball was clearly outside the line, India robbed of famous victory!!” a fan reacted.

Igor Stimac has been at the helm of Indian football for five years now and the fans seem to have had enough. The team even though has improved under the Croatian’s tenure but there has been no quantifiable result to make his case. IANS

Also Read: FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: India to start post-Sunil Chhetri era against Qatar

Also Watch: