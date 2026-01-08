FIFA World Cup Trophy to Tour Guwahati on January 13

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Football fans in Assam and the Northeast are in for a historic moment as the iconic FIFA World Cup Trophy will arrive in Guwahati on January 13 as part of the global FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour. The coveted trophy will be showcased at the ACA Stadium, Barsapara, where spectators will get a rare opportunity to witness one of the most celebrated symbols in world sport.

Informing the media on Wednesday, Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Nandita Gorlosa said elaborate arrangements are being put in place to comply with FIFA’s strict security and handling protocols.

“All rules and regulations will be followed meticulously. The trophy will be welcomed with Assamese traditions along with elements of Indian culture,” she said.

The trophy will be flown into Guwahati on January 13 from Delhi and will transport directly from the airport to the ACA Stadium, Barsapara. It will be officially unveiled by Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma at 8.30 pm on that day. Adding to the excitement, legendary Brazilian footballer and former World Cup winner Gilberto Silva will accompany the trophy during its Guwahati visit.

