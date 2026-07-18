FIFA World Cup trophy to travel in custom Louis Vuitton case for fifth straight tournament

NEW YORK: The World Cup trophy will be transported to the New York-New Jersey stadium in a bespoke Louis Vuitton trunk, with the French luxury fashion house once again entrusted with designing the carry case for the most coveted prize in soccer.

The trunk features a golden V for "Victory" - and "Vuitton" - across the front, with the brand's recognisable monogram pattern and gold-plated brass corner protectors. The interior is lined with beige leather and features a patch commemorating the partnership between Louis Vuitton and FIFA.

It is the fifth successive occasion in which the French company has designed a trunk for the trophy, following those used at the 2010, 2014, 2018 and 2022 tournaments. Agencies

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