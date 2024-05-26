FIH Hockey Pro League 2023-24: Belgium win on penalties vs India

Antwerp: India men’s team lost to host nation Belgium 3-1 in penalties in the European leg of the FIH Pro League 2023-24 season in Antwerp on Saturday.

After losing 1-4 to the Olympic Champion in the first fixture on Thursday, Harmanpreet’s side started strong in the first quarter with Araijeet Singh scoring his first-ever career goal to give India the lead.

However, the Red Lions levelled the score just before the second quarter ended. Felix Denayer converted a penalty corner to bring Belgium back into the game at the stroke of the half time whistle.

After a goalless third quarter, Belgium took the lead in the 50th minute, with Florent Van Aubel capitalising from a penalty corner. Seven minutes later, India skipper Harmanpreet Singh restored parity with a shot from outside the circle. Agencies

