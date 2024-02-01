FIH Hockey Pro League: Australia, Netherlands touch down in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The Netherlands, the number one ranked women’s hockey team in the world, and Australia, ranked second in the world, arrived at the Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar, Odisha on Wednesday to begin their FIH Hockey Pro League 2023/24 campaign.

The FIH Hockey Pro League 2023/24 (women) is scheduled to take place at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium in Bhubaneswar from 3rd to 9th February, before moving to the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela, where the league will continue from February 12-18. Five national teams – India, China, the United States of America, the Netherlands, and Australia – will participate in the India leg of the FIH Hockey Pro League 2023/24, facing each other once in Bhubaneswar and once in Rourkela.

Australia will play their first match of the FIH Hockey Pro League 2023/24 on February 3, against China, followed by a contest with the United States on February 6. They will then take on India on February 7 and the Netherlands on February 9.

Meanwhile, the Netherlands will kick off their FIH Hockey Pro League 2023/24 campaign on February 3, in a battle against the United States. Their next match will be against India on February 4, followed by a clash with China on February 6. They will go on to face Australia in the last match of the Bhubaneswar leg, on February 9. IANS

