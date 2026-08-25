FIH Hockey World Cup 2026: India Knocked Out of Semifinal Race

Amstelveen: The Indian men's team crashed out of the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026, losing 3-5 to former Olympic Games gold medallist Argentina in their Pool E match in Stage 2 of the premier competition at the Wagener Hockey Stadium in Amstelveen, Netherlands, on Monday.

India's hopes of qualifying for the semifinals depended on beating Argentina by four goals but also getting favourable results elsewhere to keep their campaign alive after losing to hosts the Netherlands 3-1 in their earlier match.

But they lost by two goals instead in their second match, thus remaining without any points in the second stage of the competition.

The 2016 Olympic gold medallist Argentina, who defeated England 3-1 in their first match in the second stage, moved up to six points and now share the top spot with the Netherlands, who also have six points. Their clash with England later on Monday will decide the first two spots in the Pool and thus the two semifinalists.

India have lost both their matches and are yet to open their account in the second stage.

Against Argentina, India needed sharper movement in the final third, greater efficiency in front of goal and a more ruthless approach to chances. The challenge was immense, but with their World Cup campaign on the line, India had no alternative but to go for it with everything they have.

However, on Monday, they failed to capitalise on their chances against an Argentina side that played to its potential and did not allow the Indians many chances. (IANS)

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