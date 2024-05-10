FIH Pro League: Harmanpreet Singh to lead 22-member Indian hockey squad

New Delhi: Hockey India on Thursday announced the 24-member men’s hockey team that will take part in the FIH Hockey Pro League 2023-24 to be held in Antwerp, Belgium and London, England.

The Belgium leg will begin on May 22 and end on May 30 while the England leg will commence on June 1 and conclude on June 12.

India will play against Argentina, Belgium, Germany and Great Britain twice each across both legs, beginning their campaign against Argentina on May 22. India are currently placed third in the points table, with 15 points from eight matches. IANS

