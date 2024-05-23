FIH Women’s Pro League: Indian women begin European leg with 0-5 loss against Argentina

NEW DELHI: India suffered a humiliating 0-5 defeat to Argentina to begin its European leg of the FIH Women’s Pro League campaign on a disappointing note here on Wednesday.

Julieta Jankunas (53rd, 59th minutes) struck a brace, while Agustina Gorzelany (13th), Valentina Raposo (24th) and Victoria Miranda (41st) were the other goal-getters for the Argentines.

The Indian women, who were playing their first match under new coach Harendra Singh, looked out of sorts and failed to create any threatening circle penetrations in the first two quarters.

In a surprising development, former India captain and veteran goalkeeper Savita Punia was omitted from the Indian team lineup despite being named in the squad as Bichu Devi Kharibam guarded the goalpost.

The Indian women will next play hosts Belgium on Thursday. Agencies

