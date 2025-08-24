Final draw for FIFA World Cup set for December at Kennedy Center

New Delhi: The world will turn its attention to Washington DC on Friday, December 5 2025, as the Final Draw for the FIFA World Cup 26 takes place at the iconic Kennedy Center. The event will determine the group-stage matchups for the biggest FIFA World Cup in history, set to be hosted across Canada, Mexico, and the United States in 2026.

The announcement was made by U.S. President Donald J. Trump, alongside FIFA President Gianni Infantino, at the White House. The draw marks a major milestone on the road to the expanded 48-team tournament.

The draw will be broadcast globally. Host nations Mexico, Canada, and the U.S. will be placed in positions A1, B1, and D1 respectively. IANS

