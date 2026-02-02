Fire Open: Anahat Singh reaches final in Washington

Chennai: India’s teenage star Anahat Singh reached her maiden final of a PSA Bronze-level event at the Squash on Fire Open in Washington with a 3-1 victory over Sabrina Sobhy of the US.

The Indian World No. 31 stunned the American World No. 23 11-9, 11-3, 9-11, 11-5 in the semifinals, and will meet top seed and World No. 10 Georgina Kennedy of England for the title. The player from New Delhi is the seventh seed in this event.

Earlier, Anahat fought back from 2-0 down to beat No. 2 seed Sana Ibrahim and reached the semifinals of the Squash on Fire Open on Saturday. IANS

Also read: Fire Open: Veer Chotrani, Anahat Singh in Washington squash quarters