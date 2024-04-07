First Test: Indian men's hockey team suffers 1-5 loss against Australia

Perth: The Indian men's hockey team was expected to put up at least a decent fight but was hammered 1-5 by Australia in the first Test of the five-match series in Perth on Saturday.

The Australians controlled the tempo of the match from start to finish. The Indian team showed some sparks in the final quarter but it was too late by then.

Tom Wickham (20th, 38th minute) scored a brace, while Tim Brand (3rd), Joel Rintala (37th) and Flynn Ogilvie (57th) were the other goal-getters for the winners.

India's lone goal was scored by Gurjant Singh in the 47th minute.

In the opening quarter, India initiated a strategy centred on ball possession and dictating the game’s pace. However, despite their efforts, it was Australia that seized an early advantage in the match. Tim Brand (3’) broke through India’s defense on a swift counterattack, finding the back of the net and putting Australia in the lead. Responding to the setback, India intensified their offensive manoeuvres, mounting pressure on the hosts.

Australia, in turn, ramped up their attacks, earning two consecutive penalty corners. Nevertheless, India’s goalkeeper P.R. Sreejesh exhibited remarkable skills, thwarting Australia’s attempts to widen their lead with two outstanding saves. Meanwhile, the Indian team penetrated Australia’s defence and even won a penalty corner but couldn’t capitalise on it. The first quarter ended with Australia having a 1-0 lead.

The home team continued to press forward, eventually reaping rewards when Tom Wickham (20’) executed a remarkable stretch to score a superb goal, effectively doubling Australia’s lead. After successfully extending their lead, the hosts shifted their focus to maintaining possession, effectively stifling India’s offensive advances. As the halftime whistle blew, Australia comfortably held a 2-0 lead.

In the third quarter, Australia persistently applied pressure on India by pressing them and testing their defensive capabilities at frequent intervals. This relentless approach paid dividends as they swiftly added two more goals to their tally. Joel Rintala (37’) and Tom Wickham (38’) capitalised on the opportunities presented, effectively stretching Australia’s lead to 4-0 in quick succession.

In the fourth and final quarter, Australia won an early penalty corner, but the Indian team not only denied the hosts from capitalising on it but also pulled one back on a counterattack as Gurjant Singh (47’) netted a goal through a powerful shot. However, Australia restored their four-goal lead as Flynn Ogilvie (57’) scored through a penalty corner to contribute to the hosts’ 5-1 win.

The Indian will take on Australia in their second game of the tour on Sunday. Agencies

