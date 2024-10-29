Five-star Bayern Munich crush strugglers Bochum 5-0 to put midweek Barcelona loss behind them

MUNICH: Bayern Munich swept aside hosts VfL Bochum 5-0 on Sunday to remain top of the Bundesliga while also putting their heavy midweek defeat to Barcelona in the Champions League behind them.

The Bavarians, who lost 4-1 to Barca in Spain on Wednesday for their second defeat in three Champions League matches, gave the Ruhr valley club no chance with a dominant performance.

The win offered Bayern coach Vincent Kompany some respite after sharp criticism following the defeats in Europe to Aston Villa and Barcelona.

The Belgian has, however, now seen his team score 29 goals in his first eight Bundesliga games - the most in a coach’s first eight games in Bundesliga history.

Bayern took the lead with a superb Michael Olise free kick into the top corner in the 16th minute. They then doubled it through in-form Jamal Musiala in the 26th.

Apart from an early chance, Bochum were no match for Bayern’s power and the visitors picked up where they had left off in the second half.

Musiala turned provider in the 58th minute to set up Harry Kane for his ninth league goal of the season. Kane is now joint leading scorer along with Eintracht Frankfurt’s Omar Marmoush.

Substitute Leroy Sane and Kingsley Coman also got onto the scoresheet with long-range efforts in the 65th and 71st minutes.

Bayern are on 20 points, ahead of second-placed RB Leipzig on goal difference. Champions Bayer Leverkusen are in third place on 15. Bochum remain anchored in last place with one point from eight games. Agencies

