Five-Time Olympic Medallist Tom Daley announces retirement from diving

New Delhi: Tom Daley, the iconic British diver and five-time Olympic medallist, has officially announced his retirement from the sport at the age of 30, marking the end of a glittering career that began when he first competed in the 2008 Beijing Games as a 14-year-old prodigy.

Daley’s retirement comes after a remarkable performance at the Paris 2024 Olympics, where he won a silver medal in the men’s synchronized 10m platform alongside his partner, Noah Williams.(IANS)

