Florian Wirtz, Jamal Musiala rocking the place in leading Bundesliga outfits

Berlin: In private life, they are friends. On the pitch, in the jerseys of Bayer Leverkusen and Bayern Munich, they are ambitious rivals. This Saturday evening, Germany’s most talented youngsters Florian Wirtz and Jamal Musiala will attract the attention of millions of football fans. Battling it out over this season’s league title, both of them have slipped into the role of carrying the hope for the struggling Germany on its way to the 2024 UEFA Euro. With Bayern’s reported interest in signing Wirtz, desires seem to grow around Bavarian fans to see them play together in Bayern someday.

Having recovered from a cruciate ligament rupture last spring, Wirtz is Leverkusen’s beating heart, covering over 12 kilometers per game, and owns a record-setting 34.5 sprints on average.

Pundits such as Lothar Matthaeus and Stefan Effenberg have demanded Germany’s coach Julian Nagelsmann to appoint both to the team’s starting eleven for long.

Both players are said to be “talents of the century” after making their first-tier debut at the age of 17. While Musiala has played 28 UEFA Champions League games and 105 league games, the Leverkusen midfielder is on his way to catch up. IANS

