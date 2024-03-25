Florian Wirtz scores Germany’s fastest international goal in 2-0 win over France

Lyon: Florian Wirtz scored Germany’s fastest international goal after seven seconds as the Euro 2024 host earned a confidence-boosting 2-0 friendly victory over France on Saturday to bag its first win in its last four games.

Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann was desperate for a good start to the year ahead of the tournament on home soil in June, and that is exactly what he got.

Wirtz surprised the French with his long-range effort after what a well-practised move and pass from Toni Kroos, back from a three-year international retirement.

The goal was a few hundredths of a second faster than the previous German best, Lukas Podolski’s seventh-second goal against Ecuador in 2013.

The hosts gradually took control, and Kylian Mbappe forced a fine save from Germany’s Marc Andre ter Stegen to protect their lead in the 26th minute.

France pushed for an equalizer with Ousmane Dembele and Adrien Rabiot, but it was the Germans, under pressure to improve after only two wins in their last 10 matches before Saturday, who scored again.

They doubled their lead early in the second half with Wirtz picking out Jamal Musiala with a cross, and he cut back for Kai Havertz to finish the move. Agencies

