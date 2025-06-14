Florian Wirtz Set to Break Record in Liverpool’s £100M Signing Deal

LONDON: Premier League champion Liverpool agreed a deal for German forward Florian Wirtz with Bayer Leverkusen for a reported initial fee of £100 million, making him the club’s most expensive acquisition. Liverpool will also pay Leverkusen performance-related add-ons, possibly lifting Wirtz’s overall fee to £116 million ($157 million), which could make him the most expensive Premier League signing of all time. Wirtz and Liverpool though failed to beat the Premier League initial fee record, falling short of the £107 million Chelsea paid for Benfica midfielder Enzo Fernandez in 2023.

Chelsea is also in the conversation for the overall record. In 2023, Moises Caicedo was signed up by Chelsea for an initial £100 million fee, which could rise to £115 million. Agencies

