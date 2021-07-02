FMSCI nominates navigator Musa Sherif for Khel Ratna award

MUMBAI: Breaking with tradition, the Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India (FMSCI) has proposed the name of senior co-driver Musa Sherif for the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award.



Rally drivers normally get the accolades but this is the first time that the name of a co-driver (navigator) has been put up for the highest sports award in the country.

Gaurav Gill is the only driver to get the Arjuna Award, in 2019, after FMSCI was recognised the same year as the national federation for motor sports by the government.

Sherif, who is based out of Kasargod (Kerala), is India's most successful co-driver and has won the national title a whopping seven times with Gaurav Gill.

The 48-year-old co-driver, who has been into rallying for the last 30 years, has represented India at the international level too and won many titles including three back-to-back titles in UAE, APRC 2 Asia Cup, Malaysian 4X4.

Sherif, who has participated in a total of 296 rallies as co-driver/navigator, has appeared alongside 49 different rally drivers over his career. He has been a regular presence besides Gaurav Gill, having entered into 65 rallies with 38 overall wins. Apart from seven national titles, he won the gruelling Dakshin Dare on three occasions.

Also Read: Sreejesh, Deepika recommended for Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna

Also Watch: