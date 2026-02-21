Football Australia names squad for home Women’s Asian Cup

Sydney: Football Australia (FA) named a 26-player squad for the AFC Women’s Asian Cup Australia 2026. Head coach Joe Montemurro selected eight players set to feature at the tournament for the first time.

The squad will be led by captain Sam Kerr, who is set to play at her fifth Asian Cup. Steph Catley and Ellie Carpenter were named vice-captains. Forward Mary Fowler returns to the Matildas setup for the first time since suffering a serious knee injury while playing for Manchester City in April 2025.

The tournament will be Montemurro’s first major competition as Matildas head coach since his appointment in June 2025. “The team is ready, focused, and determined to make the nation proud, and we look forward to sharing this moment with fans across the country,” Montemurro said in an FA media release. Australia will open its campaign against the Philippines in Perth on March 1, before playing its remaining group-stage matches on the Gold Coast and in Sydney. IANS

Also Read: Arriving early helps adapting to Australia’s weather for AFC Women’s Asian Cup: India coach Valverde