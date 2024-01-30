Football: India announce squad for SAFF U19 Women’s Championship 2024

New Delhi: The U19 women’s national football team head coach Sukla Dutta on Monday announced a 23-member squad for the SAFF U19 Women’s Championship 2024 scheduled to take place in Dhaka, Bangladesh, from February 2 to 8.

The Young Tigresses will depart for Bangladesh on Tuesday.

The Indian U19 girls, who finished runners-up in the 2021 edition, will open their campaign against Bhutan on February 2 followed by defending champions Bangladesh on February 4 and Nepal on February 6.

The tournament will be played in a round-robin format and the top two teams after the league round will face each other in the final. All the matches will be played at the Mostafa Kamal Stadium in Dhaka.

The 23-member squad: Khushi Kumari, Anika Devi Sharubam, Hempriya Seram, Heena Khatun, Vikshit Bara, Sonibia Devi Irom, Juhi Singh, Nishima Kumari, Shivani Toppo, Lalita Boypai, Akhila Rajan, Rivka Ramji, Arina Devi Nameirakpam, Cindy Remruatpuii Colney, Menaka Devi Lourembam, Sibani Devi Nongmeikapam, Thoibisana Chanu Toijam, Babita Kumari, Nitu Linda, Sulanjana Raul, Neha, Pooja, Sahena TH and Sukla Dutta. (ANI)

Also Read: Sen Hangma Limboo aims to earn International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) badge

Also Watch: