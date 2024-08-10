Football: PSG Sign Defender Willian Pacho On Five-year Contract

Paris: Paris Saint-Germain have announced the signing of Willian Pacho. The 22-year-old defender, who will wear the number 51, has signed on for a five-year contract which will see him stay at the 12-time league champions till 2029

Born in Ecuador, Willian Pacho was 16 when he joined Independiente del Valle in 2017. The young centre-back worked his way up through the youth categories, U20s and reserve team, before making his debut in the Primera Categoria Serie A (Ecuadorian league) in November 2019 against Delfin. During his time at the club, he won the Copa Sudamericana the Copa Libertadores U20 and the Ecuadorian League in 2021 before moving on to play in the Belgium league for Royal Antwerp.

"I'm very happy to be joining Paris Saint-Germain. I hope to bring my personality and show all my determination to win many trophies," said Willian Pacho to the PSG media team.

