Copa América 2024: Argentina Edges Past Ecuador On Penalties To Progress To Semis

TEXAS: Reigning World Champions Argentina edged past Ecuador in a penalty shoot-out to progress to the semi-finals of Copa América 2024.
The quarter-final encounter between holders Argentina and Ecuador, played at Texas, turned out to be a closely fought contest as both the teams pushed each other to the limits.
Argentinian defender Lisandro Martínez gave his team the lead in the 35th minute as he scored a header after Mac Allister flicked on Messi’s corner kick.
Just when it seemed like the Ecuadorians were on the brink of elimination, Kevin Rodríguez emerged as the saviour as he netted home the equalizer in the final moments of regulation time to take the tie to extra-time.
Rodríguez pulled one back with a superb header in injury time at the end of the second half to keep Ecuador in the match.
With the scores tied at 1-1, the match went to extra-time with a berth in the semis up for grabs for Argentina and Ecuador.
However, both the teams failed to deliver the knockout blow as the extra-time also ended with the scores leveled at 1-1, thereby forcing a penalty shoot-out.
With Argentina going first in the shootout, Lionel Messi tried a Panenka but failed to convert as his shot hit the crossbar.
Argentina's goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez emulated his heroics against France in the finals of the FIFA World Cup 2022 as he saved spot kicks from Ecuador's Ángel Mena and Alan Minda.
Julián Álvarez and Alexis Mac Allister converted to put Argentina ahead 2-0, and after John Yeboah, Gonzalo Montiel and Jordy Caicedo all scored, Nicolas Otamendi struck the winning penalty to seal the deal for Argentina.
“I wasn’t ready to go home,” Martínez said. “This team deserved to advance. They complicated us a lot. They played a great match, very physical. We knew they were one of the top rivals in Copa América.”
“The quarter-finals had us playing against the most difficult opponent, and I thought we delivered well,” Ecuador coach Félix Sánchez Bas said through an interpreter. “We showed this team can compete against any opponent.”
Meanwhile, Argentina will now face the winners of the match between Canada and Venezuela in the semi-final on Tuesday.