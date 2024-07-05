Copa América 2024: Argentina Edges Past Ecuador On Penalties To Progress To Semis

TEXAS: Reigning World Champions Argentina edged past Ecuador in a penalty shoot-out to progress to the semi-finals of Copa América 2024.

The quarter-final encounter between holders Argentina and Ecuador, played at Texas, turned out to be a closely fought contest as both the teams pushed each other to the limits.

Argentinian defender Lisandro Martínez gave his team the lead in the 35th minute as he scored a header after Mac Allister flicked on Messi’s corner kick.

Just when it seemed like the Ecuadorians were on the brink of elimination, Kevin Rodríguez emerged as the saviour as he netted home the equalizer in the final moments of regulation time to take the tie to extra-time.