Cristiano Ronaldo And Lionel Messi Misses Out On Ballon D’or For The First-Time Since 2003

PARIS: Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi's dominance at the pinnacle of football seems to be nearing its end after their names did not feature among the shortlisted 30 candidates for the prestigious Ballon D’or in 2024.
Ronaldo and Messi's glory days are behind them as neither of them have made it to this elite list for the first time since 2003.
It is worth noting that the duo, considered to be one of the greatest footballers of all time, had enjoyed a duopoly between them for this coveted individual prize for nearly two decades.
This was reflected in the Portuguese and the Argentinian standing apart from the rest during this period.
Argentina's footballing wizard Lionel Messi has won this sought-after award more than any other player in history (2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2019, 2021, and 2023) while Portuguese talisman Ronaldo has bagged the award five times (2008, 2013, 2014, 2016, and 2017).
Messi clinched the award for a record extending eighth time last year after he led Argentina to their third World Cup triumph in late 2022.
Messi and Ronaldo had shared the individual honor for 10 years in a row between them before Luka Modric broke their combined streak in 2018.
France Football, who confers this prestigious annual award, announced the list for 2024 on Wednesday and it included big names like Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Jr, Kylian Mbappe, Lamine Yamal, Nico Williams and Dani Olmo.
Real Madrid, who grabbed the Champions League and La Liga last season, had more players making it to the final 30 list than any other club.
Six players from the Spanish squad that lifted the Euros this summer were named in the final 30, including Rodri, Alejandro Grimaldo, and Dani Carvajal other than Yamal, Williams and Olmo.
Besides Jude Bellingham, England's Harry Kane, Bukayo Saka, Declan Rice, Cole Palmer and Phil Foden also featured among the finalists.
