Cristiano Ronaldo And Lionel Messi Misses Out On Ballon D’or For The First-Time Since 2003

PARIS: Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi's dominance at the pinnacle of football seems to be nearing its end after their names did not feature among the shortlisted 30 candidates for the prestigious Ballon D’or in 2024.

Ronaldo and Messi's glory days are behind them as neither of them have made it to this elite list for the first time since 2003.

It is worth noting that the duo, considered to be one of the greatest footballers of all time, had enjoyed a duopoly between them for this coveted individual prize for nearly two decades.

This was reflected in the Portuguese and the Argentinian standing apart from the rest during this period.