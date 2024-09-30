France's World Cup Winner Antoine Griezmann Announces Shock Retirement From International Football

PARIS: In a significant announcement, French striker Antoine Griezmann has decided to put an end to his international career on Monday.

The acrobatic French forward has decided to hang up his boots with the French National Team after a successful stint with 'Le Blues'.

During his time with the national team, Griezmann emerged as one of the key players of the French squad with his valuable contributions. The left-footed forward quickly earned the trust of head coach Didier Deschamps so much so that he became a regular starter in the first team.