France's World Cup Winner Antoine Griezmann Announces Shock Retirement From International Football

PARIS: In a significant announcement, French striker Antoine Griezmann has decided to put an end to his international career on Monday.
The acrobatic French forward has decided to hang up his boots with the French National Team after a successful stint with 'Le Blues'.
During his time with the national team, Griezmann emerged as one of the key players of the French squad with his valuable contributions. The left-footed forward quickly earned the trust of head coach Didier Deschamps so much so that he became a regular starter in the first team.
He reached the pinnacle of his career with the French side when he lifted the World Cup back in 2018 in Russia. The 33-year-old forward, known for his lethality in front of goal, played a crucial role in the 2018 World Cup triumph.
Griezmann was also instrumental during the 2022 World Cup campaign in Qatar where France narrowly missed out on successive World Cup titles after going down to Argentina on penalties.
"Today, it is with deep emotion that I'm announcing my retirement as a player of the France team," the Atletico Madrid player said on social media.
"After 10 incredible years marked by challenges, successes and unforgettable moments, it is time for me to turn a page and make way for the new generation. Wearing this jersey was an honour and a privilege," he added.
Notably, Griezmann has 137 caps for France under his belt, scoring 44 goals and establishing himself as a versatile player in the pitch.
He played a French record of 84 consecutive matches with Les Bleus, a number that underlines his status as the national team's most valuable player in the last 10 years.
