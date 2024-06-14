German Defender Mats Hummels Set To Leave Borussia Dortmund After 13 Years

DORTMUND: Mats Hummels is set to leave Borussia Dortmund as a free agent, the German club announced in a statement on Friday.

The 35-year old central defender made 508 appearances for Dortmund across two spells. His exit marks the end of an era for the Bundesliga club and the former German International's departure will also leave behind a huge void in the club.

The veteran defender, who joined Dortmund from Bayern on loan in 2008 before signing permanently the following year, has had a successful stint with the club.