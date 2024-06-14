German Defender Mats Hummels Set To Leave Borussia Dortmund After 13 Years

DORTMUND: Mats Hummels is set to leave Borussia Dortmund as a free agent, the German club announced in a statement on Friday.
The 35-year old central defender made 508 appearances for Dortmund across two spells. His exit marks the end of an era for the Bundesliga club and the former German International's departure will also leave behind a huge void in the club.
The veteran defender, who joined Dortmund from Bayern on loan in 2008 before signing permanently the following year, has had a successful stint with the club.
The World Cup winner happened to be an integral member of Dortmund's title-winning sides in 2010 and 2011 as he played a key role in their success.
He also reached the Champions League final with Dortmund in 2012-13 and this year, when they lost to Real Madrid.
Hummels joined Bayern Munich in 2016 and following three trophy-laden years at the Allianz Arena he returned to Dortmund in 2019. He won the German Cup and the German Super Cup in his second spell at the club.
"It was a huge honour and joy for me to have played for BVB for so long and to have been part of the journey from 13th place in January 2008 to what Borussia Dortmund represents today," Hummels said in a statement.
"This club and its fans are something very special - and for me even more than that," he added.
Meanwhile, Sebastian Kehl, the sporting director of Borussia Dortmund, showered praises on the club legend for his immaculate performances over the years.
"With Mats we are no doubt losing an outstanding personality, maybe the last of its kind in football," Kehl said.
"During his career Mats did not only leave his mark on the club but also on the global game of central defenders, lifting it to a new level," he added.
It may be noted that Hummels is the second high-profile departure from Dortmund this week, with manager Edin Terzić resigning from his post on Thursday.
