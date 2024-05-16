Indian Footballing Icon Sunil Chhetri Announces Retirement From Football
GUWAHATI: In a sad moment for football fans, Indian footballing legend Sunil Chhetri has decided to hang up his boots and has announced his retirement from the game.
The Indian footballing icon called an end to his illustrious career in an emotional video posted on the micro-blogging site 'X' (formerly known as Twitter).
In the heart-touching video, he announced that the match against Kuwait in Kolkata on June 6 would be the final moments of his incredible footballing journey as he also reminisced his first day in the Indian football team setup.
The 39-year-old veteran striker reflected on his remarkable 20-year journey representing the Indian men's football team at the highest level.
However, he also clarified that his decision to retire was not due to fatigue or any other personal reason. Instead, he wanted India to provide opportunities and nurture the young strikers who are ready to shine.
With his announcement of retirement from international football, 'captain fantastic' leaves behind a lasting legacy that will continue to inspire aspiring young footballers across the nation and on a global scale.
His successful career, which began on June 12, 2005, in a friendly match against Pakistan, is marked by several accolades, the likes of which include the prestigious Arjuna Award, AIFF Player of the Year, Khel Ratna Award, Football Players' Association of India, ISL Leading Goal-Scorer, among others.
With 94 goals in 150 international matches, Sunil Chhetri happens to be the leading goalscorer in Indian football history and stands as the third-highest goal scorer among active players (4th overall) globally, behind only Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal and Lionel Messi of Argentina.
He began his professional football career at Mohun Bagan back in 2002 and played a crucial role in India's victories in the 2007, 2009, and 2012 Nehru Cup, and the 2011, 2015, 2021, and 2023 SAFF Championships.
He also led India to win the 2008 AFC Challenge Cup, qualifying the team for its first AFC Asian Cup in 27 years.