Indian Footballing Icon Sunil Chhetri Announces Retirement From Football

GUWAHATI: In a sad moment for football fans, Indian footballing legend Sunil Chhetri has decided to hang up his boots and has announced his retirement from the game.

The Indian footballing icon called an end to his illustrious career in an emotional video posted on the micro-blogging site 'X' (formerly known as Twitter).

In the heart-touching video, he announced that the match against Kuwait in Kolkata on June 6 would be the final moments of his incredible footballing journey as he also reminisced his first day in the Indian football team setup.