London: Gareth Southgate Quits As England Manager After Euro Heartbreak

LONDON: England national team coach Gareth Southgate has decided to step down from the role following his team's heartbreaking defeat against Spain in the finals of UEFA Euro 2024.
Southgate's stint as the England head coach kicked-off in 2016. During his 8-year tenure at the helm of affairs, he led the team in 102 matches.
The outgoing manager took over the reigns at a time when the English national team were going through a tumultuous phase and were struggling to live up to the mark in international tournaments.
He injected fresh energy into the team and rejuvenated the squad. The results were reflected on the pitch as England made it to the semi-finals of the FIFA World Cup 2018 and also reached the finals of the Euros in both 2021 and 2024.
The resurgent English side under Southgate's guidance continued their impressive form, advancing to the quarter-finals of the 2022 World Cup.
After failing to claim glory against Spain in the recent Euro finals on Sunday, Southgate indicated that he would take time to decide about his future as the national team's manager.
"As a proud Englishman, it has been the honour of my life to play for England and to manage England. It has meant everything to me, and I have given it my all," Reuters quoted Southgate as saying in a statement.
He informed that Sunday's final in Berlin against Spain was his last game in-charge, adding that time has come for change and to start a new chapter.
"I have had the privilege of leading a large group of players in 102 games. Every one of them has been proud to wear the three lions on their shirts, and they have been a credit to their country in so many ways," an emotional Southgate added.
ALSO READ: Euro 2024: England skipper Harry Kane pens down emotional message following defeat to Spain
ALSO WATCH: