London: Gareth Southgate Quits As England Manager After Euro Heartbreak

LONDON: England national team coach Gareth Southgate has decided to step down from the role following his team's heartbreaking defeat against Spain in the finals of UEFA Euro 2024.

Southgate's stint as the England head coach kicked-off in 2016. During his 8-year tenure at the helm of affairs, he led the team in 102 matches.

The outgoing manager took over the reigns at a time when the English national team were going through a tumultuous phase and were struggling to live up to the mark in international tournaments.

He injected fresh energy into the team and rejuvenated the squad. The results were reflected on the pitch as England made it to the semi-finals of the FIFA World Cup 2018 and also reached the finals of the Euros in both 2021 and 2024.