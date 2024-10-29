Spain's Rodri Crowned Ballon d'Or 2024 Winner, Vinicius Jr. Breaks Silence

PARIS: Against all odds, star Spanish midfielder Rodri has been crowned as the 2024 Men's Ballon d'Or winner following his spectacular performance during the 2023-24 season.

The Spaniard played a vital role in helping his club Manchester City lift the English Premier League title for the fourth consecutive year. He was also instrumental in the Spanish National Team's success at the UEFA Euro 2024 held in Germany, where La Roja were crowned champions after beating England 2-1 in the finals back in July.

The midfielder produced stellar performances for his team at the Euros, earning him the 'Player of the Tournament' award.