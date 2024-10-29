Spain's Rodri Crowned Ballon d'Or 2024 Winner, Vinicius Jr. Breaks Silence

PARIS: Against all odds, star Spanish midfielder Rodri has been crowned as the 2024 Men's Ballon d'Or winner following his spectacular performance during the 2023-24 season.
The Spaniard played a vital role in helping his club Manchester City lift the English Premier League title for the fourth consecutive year. He was also instrumental in the Spanish National Team's success at the UEFA Euro 2024 held in Germany, where La Roja were crowned champions after beating England 2-1 in the finals back in July.
The midfielder produced stellar performances for his team at the Euros, earning him the 'Player of the Tournament' award.
The 28-year-old defensive midfielder was rock-solid throughout last season, providing defensive stability as well as key passes for both his club and country, totaling 14 assists in all competitions. He also scored 10 goals during the 2023-24 season.
Meanwhile, Brazil and Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr., broke his silence on being snubbed for the top award presented by France Football.
The 24-year-old left-winger, who was clearly not happy with the verdict, posted a cryptic post on X to voice his anger. "I'll do it 10x if I have to. They're not ready," the post read.
Meanwhile, Barcelona Femeni player Aitana Bonmati won the women's Ballon d'Or for the second consecutive time.