UEFA Champions League: Late Joselu Double Breaks Bayern Hearts As Real Madrid Progress To Another Final

MADRID: European heavyweights Real Madrid have staged an emphatic comeback once again as they snatched victory from the jaws of defeat against German giants Bayern Munich in a thrilling semi-final clash of the UEFA Champions League.
14-time winners Real Madrid put on a spectacular show to edge past rivals Bayern Munich by a scoreline of 2-1 in the second leg, thereby reaching yet another Champions League final by an aggregate score of 4-3.
Los Blancos, who had already been crowned La Liga Champions earlier last week, will now face German side Borussia Dortmund in the high octane Champions League final to be held at London's iconic Wembley Stadium on June 1.
At a scoreline of 2-2 after the first leg in Munich's Allianz Arena, the high-stakes second leg clash at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid began with the home side completely dominating the proceedings during the initial phases of the match.
Real Madrid, who happens to be the most successful club in this competition having won it for a record 14 times, made a strong start to the match as they had much of the possession and were looking dangerous in front of the goal.
On the other hand, Bayern Munich seemed to be struggling to find their rhythm during the early part of this nail-biting fixture as they even failed to string together a few passes.
With none of the teams failing to open their account in the first half, the stage was set for a nerve-wrecking second half as a spot in the Finals was up for grabs.
Amidst the electrifying atmosphere at the magnificent Santiago Bernabeu, tensions gripped at the start of the second half as both the teams gave it their all on the pitch in this high-intensity clash.
Against all odds, the breakthrough finally came from Bayern's side as Alphonso Davies gave the German giants the lead by a thunderous strike from the edge of the penalty box in the 68th minute.
Just like when it seemed Real Madrid were on the brink of elimination, super-sub Joselu showed nerves as he pulled one back for Los Blancos in the 88th minute, courtesy Manuel Neuer's fumble in front of the goal that turned out to be very costly for Bayern Munich.
With the aggregate score now tied at 3-3, Joselu stepped up once again in stoppage time to net home the winner to send Real Madrid to their 17th Champions League Final, a record in itself.
Elated by this dramatic comeback, the stadium erupted in joy to see their club progressing to the final in a typical Real Madrid style.
