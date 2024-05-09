UEFA Champions League: Late Joselu Double Breaks Bayern Hearts As Real Madrid Progress To Another Final

MADRID: European heavyweights Real Madrid have staged an emphatic comeback once again as they snatched victory from the jaws of defeat against German giants Bayern Munich in a thrilling semi-final clash of the UEFA Champions League.

14-time winners Real Madrid put on a spectacular show to edge past rivals Bayern Munich by a scoreline of 2-1 in the second leg, thereby reaching yet another Champions League final by an aggregate score of 4-3.

Los Blancos, who had already been crowned La Liga Champions earlier last week, will now face German side Borussia Dortmund in the high octane Champions League final to be held at London's iconic Wembley Stadium on June 1.