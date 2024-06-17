UEFA Euro 2024: England Off To Winning Start, Defeats Serbia 1-0

GELSENKIRCHEN: English prodigy Jude Bellingham scored an early goal to put England off to a winning start at the UEFA Euro 2024 held in Germany.

With this goal, the three lions secured a 1-0 victory against a decent Serbian side in the opening round match held in Germany's Gelsenkirchen.

The Real Madrid star put Gareth Southgate's team in the lead with a stooping header in the 13th minute at the Veltins Arena from Bukayo Saka's cross.