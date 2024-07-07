UEFA Euro 2024: Netherlands Pull Off Comeback Victory Against Turkey To Reach Semis

BERLIN: Netherlands pulled off a stunning comeback victory against Turkey to advance to the semi-finals of UEFA Euro 2024.
The Dutch came from behind to seal the deal in a 2-1 win over the Turks in a thrilling match played in Berlin's Olympiastadion in front of an electrifying atmosphere.
Turkey's Samet Akaydin gave his side the lead in the 36th minute by scoring a header. The Dutch failed to equalize in the first half as the whistle was blown at 1-0.
Dutch defender Stefan de Vrij leveled the scored in the 70th minute of the second half.
Just 6 minutes after scoring the equalizer, Mert Müldür’s unlucky own goal made things turn from bad to worse for Turkey as the game completely turned around in a matter of minutes.
It is worth mentioning the fact that the Dutch had previously progressed past the quarter-final stage way back in 2004, meaning that they have reached the semi-finals after a gap of 20 years.
The Netherlands team, led by Virgil Van Djik, will now face England in the semi-finals of the Euros. The match is scheduled to be played on July 11, 2024 at the iconic BVB Stadion in Dortmund.
Earlier in the day, England edged past Switzerland in a nail-biting penalty shoot-out to secure their berth in the semis.
Switzerland's Breel Embolo opened the scoring for the Swiss in the 75th minute only to be canceled out by Bukayo Saka's equalizer in the 80th minute.
The match ended at 1-1 after extra-time to force a penalty-shoot-out, where the three lions emerged victorious by a scoreline of 5-3.
Noted, England had finished as the runners-up in the previous edition of the Euros. The three lions went down to Italy in a penalty shoot-out in the finals played in London's Wembley Stadium.
