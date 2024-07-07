UEFA Euro 2024: Netherlands Pull Off Comeback Victory Against Turkey To Reach Semis

BERLIN: Netherlands pulled off a stunning comeback victory against Turkey to advance to the semi-finals of UEFA Euro 2024.

The Dutch came from behind to seal the deal in a 2-1 win over the Turks in a thrilling match played in Berlin's Olympiastadion in front of an electrifying atmosphere.

Turkey's Samet Akaydin gave his side the lead in the 36th minute by scoring a header. The Dutch failed to equalize in the first half as the whistle was blown at 1-0.

Dutch defender Stefan de Vrij leveled the scored in the 70th minute of the second half.