UEFA Euro 2024: Portugal Edges Past Slovenia In Penalties; To Face France In Quarterfinals

FRANKFURT: Portugal edged past Slovenia on penalties to progress to the quarterfinals of UEFA Euro 2024.

The Portuguese were held goalless for 120 minutes by a resolute Slovenian defence marshaled by star goalkeeper Jan Oblak in the round of 16 match held at the Frankfurt Arena in Germany's Frankfurt.

Portugal got a golden chance to take the lead in the 115th minute of extra time when they were awarded a penalty.

However, Cristiano Ronaldo failed to convert it from the spot as both the teams failed to open their account in extra-time with the scores leveled at 0-0.