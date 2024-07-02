UEFA Euro 2024: Portugal Edges Past Slovenia In Penalties; To Face France In Quarterfinals

FRANKFURT: Portugal edged past Slovenia on penalties to progress to the quarterfinals of UEFA Euro 2024.
The Portuguese were held goalless for 120 minutes by a resolute Slovenian defence marshaled by star goalkeeper Jan Oblak in the round of 16 match held at the Frankfurt Arena in Germany's Frankfurt.
Portugal got a golden chance to take the lead in the 115th minute of extra time when they were awarded a penalty.
However, Cristiano Ronaldo failed to convert it from the spot as both the teams failed to open their account in extra-time with the scores leveled at 0-0.
Portugal's goalkeeper Diogo Costa stole the show in the penalty shoot-out as he saved three consecutive penalties to seal the deal for Portugal.
Portugal won 3-0 on penalties as Bernando Silva scored from the spot to send Portugal to the quarter-finals of the Euros.
Portugal have now set up a mouth-watering clash against France in the quarter-finals. This will be the re-match of the Euro 2016 finals where Portugal broke French hearts in their own backyard.
Super-sub Eder scored in the 109th minute of extra-time to secure a narrow 1-0 victory against hosts France in the finals of UEFA Euro 2016 played at the Stade de France in Paris.
The star-studded French team will look to avenge the heartbreaking loss at the hands of Portugal this time around.
On the other hand, it will be the last chance for Portuguese legend Cristiano Ronaldo to claim glory with his national team as he has announced that this tournament will be his last Euros.
Meanwhile, France triumphed over Belgium in a narrow 1-0 win in the round of 16 match held in Germany's Dusseldorf Arena.
A late Jan Vertonghen own goal in the 85th minute sealed the deal for the French against a formidable Belgian Red Devils side.