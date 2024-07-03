UEFA Euro 2024: Turkey Pull Off Thrilling Win Over Austria To Reach Quarterfinals

LEIPZIG: Turkey pulled off a hard-fought victory against Austria in the Round of 16 match of the UEFA Euro 2024 played at the Leipzig Stadium on Tuesday.
Turkish defender Merih Demiral scored a brace to give Turkey a narrow 2-1 victory over the Austrians in a tightly fought contest.
Demiral opened the scoring in the first minute of the match from a corner kick by Turkish prodigy Arda Guler to give his side an early lead.
The Austrians looked dangerous in front of the goal but failed to equalize against a formidable Turkish defence as the half-time whistle was blown at 1-0.
Demiral netted home a towering header yet again from an in-swinging corner kick to double the lead for Turkey in the 59th minute of the second half.
The Austrians continued to exert tremendous pressure on the Turks and managed to pull one goal back in the 66th minute to give them a chance to make a dramatic comeback.
Austrian forward Michael Gregoritsch scored a tap-in from a deflected header off a corner kick. The spirited Austrians continued with their series of relentless attacks as Ralf Rangnick's men pressed hard for the equalizer.
However, Turkey looked rock solid in defence and were able to soak in the pressure. The turks got a chance to seal the deal in stoppage time but Yilmaz failed to convert the 1 on 1 duel as Austrian goalkeeper Patrick Pentz denied the strike to keep his side in the game.
Turkish goalkeeper Mert Gunok emerged as the hero as he made an incredible save in virtually the last kick of the game to keep the score at 2-1 and send his side to the quarter-finals.
Turkey will now face Netherlands in the quarter-final match scheduled to be played at the Olympiastadion in Germany's Berlin on July 6.
Earlier in the day, the Dutch defeated Romania 2-0 in their Round of 16 encounter played at the Allianz Arena in Munich.