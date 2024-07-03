UEFA Euro 2024: Turkey Pull Off Thrilling Win Over Austria To Reach Quarterfinals

LEIPZIG: Turkey pulled off a hard-fought victory against Austria in the Round of 16 match of the UEFA Euro 2024 played at the Leipzig Stadium on Tuesday.

Turkish defender Merih Demiral scored a brace to give Turkey a narrow 2-1 victory over the Austrians in a tightly fought contest.

Demiral opened the scoring in the first minute of the match from a corner kick by Turkish prodigy Arda Guler to give his side an early lead.

The Austrians looked dangerous in front of the goal but failed to equalize against a formidable Turkish defence as the half-time whistle was blown at 1-0.