‘Forget the captain, I’ll miss him as a person’ Says India head coach Rahul Dravid

Bridgetown: India head coach Rahul Dravid has taken a huge sigh of relief after finishing his tenure with an elusive T20 World Cup title in Barbados on Saturday.

Commenting on his bond with Rohit, Dravid said he will him as a person more than a captain of the side.

“I will miss him as a person forget the cricket, forget the captain and everything. I just hope we will still be friends. I think what’s really impressed me in all of these is the kind of person that he is, the kind of respect he has shown me, the kind of care and commitment he has had for the team, the kind of energy, and he has never backed down from it,” he said after the match.

“So, for me, it’s the person that I will remember the most...he will be a great captain, he will be a great player, he will win trophies but I think it’s the person that I am most fond of,” Dravid added.

The 51-year-old lauded the fighting spirit of his boys and the way they fought back in the crunch situations of the blockbuster clash to stamp themselves as new T20I champions. IANS

Also Read: Former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer backs Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli to continue opening for India in Super 8

Also Watch: