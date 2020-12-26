Former Argentine striker Mauro Boselli leaves Corinthians

RIO DE JANEIRO: Former Argentina international striker Mauro Boselli has parted ways with Corinthians after two years with the Brazilian Serie A club.



The 35-year-old's contract with the Sao Paulo outfit expires on December 31, meaning he is free to join a new club as a free agent. Media reports have linked him with suitors in Argentina and Mexico, writes Xinhua news agency.

"Today was my last day at Corinthians and I want to thank all the people who work at the club: the coaching staff, directors and all my teammates," Boselli said in an Instagram post on Thursday.

"I'm proud to have worn this shirt. It was a great honour for me. I especially think the Corinthians fans because they are really different."

Boselli struggled with injuries after arriving in Brazil in January 2019, managing just 17 goals in 72 matches across all competitions for Corinthians.

Capped four times for Argentina's national team, Boselli began his career at Boca Juniors and has also had spells at Malaga, Estudiantes, Wigan, Genoa, Palermo and Mexico's Leon. IANS

Also Watch: Assam Minister Pramila Rani Brahma extends Christmas, New Year greetings

Also Read: Tennis legends Serena Williams and Roger Federer confirm entry



