Former Asian bronze medallist Nayana James takes long jump gold in Taiwan Athletics Open

NEW DELHI: Despite rain being an issue, former Asian bronze medallist Nayana James came up with a 6.43m effort as she shocked Japan’s Asian champion Sumire Hata (6.37m) and won the long jump gold at the Taiwan Athletics Open, a World Athletics Continental Tour bronze event, in Taipei on Sunday. At No. 68 Nayana, the Federation Cup champion, is way below the young Shaili Singh (No. 43) in the World Athletics’ Road to Paris rankings and both the Indians will be trying their best to make it to the top 32 who will qualify for next month’s Olympics before the qualification doors close on June 30. Ankesh Choudhary (1:50.63s) and Somnath Chouhan (1:50.88) won the gold and silver in the men’s 800m while Dev Meena Kumar (5.10m) took the men’s pole vault title. Agencies

