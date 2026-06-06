Former Assam Cricketer Souvik Das Named Head Coach of Bhutan Men’s National Team

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Former Assam first-class cricketer Souvik Das has been named Head Coach of the Bhutan Men’s National Cricket Team ahead of the ACC Men’s Challenger Cup 2026, scheduled to be held in Singapore. Das will be responsible for overseeing the team’s preparations and guiding them through the tournament.

A highly qualified coach, Das holds both NCA Level A and Level B certifications from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). He recently led Dragon XI to victory in the 2nd Edition of the BIFA Cup 2026, showcasing his tactical acumen and leadership skills.

His successful coaching stint and notable contributions to Bhutanese cricket earned him the prestigious role of steering the national side in the upcoming regional competition.

The Bhutan Cricket Council Board extends its best wishes to Souvik Das and the national team for a successful tournament.

Also Read: Alexander Zverev beats Mensik, to face Cobolli in Roland Garros final