Former Bangladesh captain Khaled Mahmud resigns as Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) Director

New Delhi: Former Bangladesh captain Khaled Mahmud resigned from his position as Director of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Wednesday, says a report.

Mahmud, who was first elected as a director in 2013 after defeating Gazi Ashraf Hossain, served three consecutive terms in the role. However, his latest term was cut short due to political shifts in the country.

The change in the political landscape has reverberated across the BCB, leading to Mahmud’s resignation. These changes also come in the wake of former BCB president Nazmul Hassan stepping down from his position, which has triggered broader changes within the board, reported Cricbuzz. IANS

