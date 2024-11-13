Former batter Neil McKenzie appointed as consultant coach for Sri Lankan cricket team

Colombo: Former South African batter Neil McKenzie has been appointed as the consultant coach for the Sri Lankan cricket team ahead of their two-match Test series against South Africa starting from November 27 onwards.

The former right-handed batter shall join the visiting team between November 13 and 21, as confirmed by Sri Lanka Cricket, ahead of the first Test in Durban. The series will feature two Tests and will be important for both side's ICC World Test Championship final chances.

Mckenzie, who played 58 Test matches between 2000 and 2009, racked up over 3,253 runs for South Africa, with five centuries and 16 fifties. He also aggregated nearly 20,000 runs in first-class cricket.

