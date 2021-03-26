Former Brazil international striker Luis Fabiano hospitalized

RIO DE JANEIRO: Former Brazil international striker Luis Fabiano has been admitted to hospital with COVID-19, his management team said on Wednesday.

Fabiano, who tested positive for the virus last week, is under observation in a general ward of a Sao Paulo hospital after initially self-isolating at home.

"He has had symptoms related to the illness and [his] doctor ... advised him to go to hospital for closer monitoring," a press spokesperson said in a statement, adding that the 40-year-old's condition was stable.

Later, Fabiano moved to reassure fans that he would be fine. Agencies

Also Read: Luis Fabiano helps Vasco da Gama sink Sport

Also Watch: AJP candidate Anjan Upadhyay intensifies door to door campaign







