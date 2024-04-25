Former Commonwealth Games gold-medallist Narsingh Yadav elected chairman of WFI’s athletes’ commission

New Delhi: Former Commonwealth Games gold-medallist Narsingh Pancham Yadav was on Wednesday elected chairman of the Wrestling Federation of India’s (WFI) Athletes’ Commission, here. According to information received, a total of eight candidates were in fray for the seven positions and after polling, conducted on ballot paper, seven members got elected. They then chose Narsingh as chairman of the commission. While lifting suspension of WFI, the United World Wrestling (UWW) had clearly stated that the move was subject to the Sanjay Singh-led national federation constituting an athletes’ commission to resolve the grievances of the grapplers. IANS

Also Read: Delhi court defers hearing on framing of charges against ex- Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

Also Watch: