Former England Test Captain MJK Smith Dies at 92: Warwickshire and Cricket World Pay Tribute

London: Former England Test captain Mike Smith, widely known by his initials MJK, has died at the age of 92, the Warwickshire County Cricket Club said on Monday.

Smith, who combined a distinguished cricket career with a brief stint as a rugby union international in 1956, represented England in 50 Tests and captained the side on 25 occasions from 1958 to 1972. In all, Smith made 2,278 runs, including three centuries and 11 fifties, and was awarded his OBE in 1976 for services to cricket.

Warwickshire confirmed the news of his demise with a moment of silence observed by players and officials before play began on Day Four of their County Championship fixture against Glamorgan.

“Warwickshire County Cricket Club are saddened to learn of the passing of Bears’ legend MJK Smith at the age of 92. Once a Bear, Always a Bear,” the club posted on their social media accounts.

Smith captained Warwickshire from 1957 to 1967 and scored 39,832 first-class runs in 637 matches during his county career, the 18th-highest total in overall records. Before coming to Warwickshire, Smith also turned out for Leicestershire from 1951 to 1955 and even turned out for Oxford University for two years. IANS

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