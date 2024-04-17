 Former India cricketer Ambati Rayudu calls for Dinesh Karthik’s inclusion in T20 WC squad

New Delhi: Former India cricketer Ambati Rayudu advocated for Dinesh Karthik’s inclusion in the 2024 T20 World Cup squad after the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) wicket-keeper batter smashed a 35-ball 83 in the losing cause against Sunrisers Hyderabad at M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Chasing a mammoth total of 287, Du Plessis (62 off 28) and Virat Kohli (42 off 20) set the tone for the RCB chase. Then came a vintage performance by Dinesh Karthik, who single-handedly kept the hosts in play with 35-ball 83, as RCB finished with 262 for 7.

“From his childhood, I have seen how talented he is. He has always been in the shadow of MS Dhoni and he did not get a lot of opportunities to showcase his talent. He has a golden chance to be India’s match-winner one last time and end his career by lifting the World Cup. So, I believe that Karthik should be taken to the World Cup,” Rayudu told Star Sports.

However, Irfan Pathan on the other hand was of a different opinion regarding Kathik’s selection and said that the bowler in the ICC event will be of a different level and it will not be easy for Karthik to score runs against them.

“He is playing in full flow; he is looking in great rhythm. But Indian cricket and World Cup are on a different level. In World Cups, you won’t see uncapped players bowling. There is no Impact rule either. Your batting becomes a little limited there and playing in that pressure is different,” said Pathan. (IANS)

