Former India cricketer and coach Ravi Shastri picks Jasprit Bumrah as standout bowler in India’s T20 World Cup triumph

New Delhi: Former India cricketer and coach Ravi Shastri picked Jasprit Bumrah as the standout bowler from the side’s T20 World Cup triumph, adding that he was left in awe of fast-bowling spearhead’s control and accuracy in the tournament.

In India’s title-winning campaign in the USA and West Indies in June, Bumrah was awarded Player of the Tournament for picking 15 wickets at an economy rate of 4.17 and average of 8.26 in eight matches. He also bagged the ICC Men’s Player of the Month award for June 2024.

“He just showed the world what it takes and you know, it’s not often in your career when you have a ball in your hand and you say, do this and the ball does that. Very few have done it, I thought Wasim (Akram) and Waqar (Younis) had it in their prime when they played white-ball cricket.”

“Shane Warne had it where he could literally tell the ball, go there, pitch there, hit leg stump. People who are on top of the game have that ability. I think Bumrah had that in this World Cup,” said Shastri on the ICC Review show.

Bumrah also found a mention in Shastri’s favourite match of the tournament, which was India-Pakistan clash, with the last five overs of the title clash against South Africa finding a special mention too. In the Group A game at New York, India held its nerve to defend 119 against Pakistan, with Bumrah’s dismissal of Mohammad Rizwan being the turning point of the match. IANS

