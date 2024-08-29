Former India cricketer Zaheer Khan appointed as mentor of Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)

New Delhi: Former India left-arm fast-bowler Zaheer Khan has been appointed as mentor of Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), in a formal event held at the RPSG Group Headquarters in Kolkata on Wednesday.

“All your anticipation ends here! The King of reverse swing, Indian legend #ZaheerKhan takes charge as the mentor of @LucknowIPL,” wrote the RPSG Group, owners of the LSG franchise, on their ‘X’ account. IANS

Also Read: Former Cricketer Zaheer Khan in conversation with Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) for mentor’s role

Also Watch: