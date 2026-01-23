Former India defender Ilyas Pasha passes away aged 61

New Delhi: Former India defender Ilyas Pasha died on Thursday following a long illness, the All-India Football Federation (AIFF) informed, expressing condolences on his passing. He was 61 and is survived by his wife, two daughters, and two sons.

Pasha, a dedicated and soft-spoken footballer, built a notable career in the defensive position that requires resilience and composure. Mainly playing as a right wing-back, he was known for his precise timing, calm attitude, and sharp game awareness. Unfazed under pressure, Pasha’s disciplined positioning and careful tackles made life difficult for opposing left wingers, giving his goalkeepers more confidence.

At the international level, Ilyas Pasha made his senior India debut on January 27, 1987, against Bulgaria in the Nehru Cup at Kozhikode. He earned a total of eight international caps, participating in two Nehru Cup tournaments (1987 and 1991), the 1991 SAF Games, and the 1992 Asian Cup qualifiers.

Pasha started his football career at Vinayaka Football Club in Vyalikaval, north Bengaluru, where he lived. His strong performances led to a transfer to Indian Telephone Industries in the mid-1980s, marking his rise to the national stage. From 1987, he regularly played for Karnataka in the Santosh Trophy, participating in tournaments in Kolkata in 1987, Quilon (now Kollam) in 1988, and Guwahati in 1989. His standout performance in Guwahati was notable, although Karnataka narrowly missed reaching the final. Additionally, he secured two Santosh Trophy titles with Bengal in 1993 and 1995. Building on his domestic successes, Pasha was signed by Mohammedan Sporting, where he further boosted his reputation by winning the Sait Nagjee Trophy and the Nizam Gold Cup in 1989. He later transferred to East Bengal, marking the most significant phase of his club career. IANS

Also Read: Gokul Sharma and Rumi Boro Join Assam Cricket's Apex Council