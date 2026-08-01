Former Italy captain Franco Baresi dies at 66

Milan: Former Italy captain and AC Milan legend Franco Baresi, widely regarded as one of the greatest defenders in football history, has died at the age of 66 after battling illness, the Serie A club announced on Friday.

A seven-time Ballon d’Or nominee, finishing runner-up in 1989 to Marco van Basten, the former AC Milan and Italian national team defender is ranked 33rd in the IFFHS’s list of the best footballers of the 20th century. He has also been inducted into the Italian Football Hall of Fame since 2013.

Baresi represented Italy 81 times. He was part of the Azzurri squad that won the 1982 FIFA World Cup in Spain, although he did not feature during the tournament. Twelve years later, he captained Italy to the 1994 FIFA World Cup final in the United States, producing a memorable performance in the title clash against Brazil despite recovering from a knee injury suffered earlier in the competition.

With the Azzurri, he participated in three World Cups (1982, 1990, and 1994) and two European Championships (1980 and 1988), making 81 appearances and scoring one goal.

“Italian football has lost one of its legends,” Italian Football Federation President Giovanni Malago said. “An extraordinary champion who wore only two jerseys throughout his career: AC Milan and the Azzurri. A romantic choice, one that earned him a place in the hearts of fans and millions of Italians. We will remember him as he deserves during the national team’s upcoming matches, the team for which he always demonstrated exceptional dedication, becoming one of its most glorious symbols,” he added.

A legend of AC Milan, the team he played for for twenty seasons, winning six Scudetti, three European Cups, two Intercontinental Cups, two UEFA Super Cups, and four Italian Super Cups. IANS

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