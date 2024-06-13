Former Kerala footballer Chathunni dies at 79 due to cancer at private hospital

Kochi: T.K. Chathunni, a renowned former footballer from Kerala, known for his coaching prowess, passed away at a private hospital on Wednesday at the age of 79 following a battle with cancer.

In his days as a player he represented the country and Services. He has played for Kerala and Goa in Santosh Trophy. After his retirement, Chathunni entered into the coaching arena.

In his coaching stint, he coached the Kerala team besides several major clubs in the country, including Mohan Bagan, F C Kochin and Dempo Goa

The highlight of his coaching career was promoting talented players like I.M. Vijayan and several others.

“I owe everything to him as it was he who made me Vijayan the footballer,” said Vijayan. IANS

